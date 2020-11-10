Former manager at Ohio Honda facility sentenced for embezzling $750K

Acrux Investigation Agency, in Lakeview, provided physical and personal security services for Honda. Surmount, also in Lakeview, was a subsidiary of Acrux and provided monitoring services to Honda, as the U.S. Attorney’s Office described the relationship.

“Stratton executed a scheme to defraud Honda using Acrux and Surmount by creating multiple purchase orders for payments in amounts just under $100,000, a threshold in which additional oversight and approval is required,” prosecutors said.

Using these purchase orders, as well as main labor contract, Stratton caused Acrux and Surmount to submit false invoices or bills to Honda and instructed them to keep the money in what prosecutors called a “future fund.”

Either Stratton was paid or the money was laundered by paying his sports club SAFE, Springfield Area Fastball Elites, Inc., prosecutors said. SAFE was an Ohio non-profit created by Stratton to support local baseball teams. However, prosecutors said SAFE lost its classification as a 501(c)(3) in 2010.

Stratton was indicted by a grand jury in May 2018 and pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering in October 2019.