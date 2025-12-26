Former Hamilton school board president praised as term ends

Sprague was president of the board, elected by fellow members, during the historic COVID-19 pandemic’s two most impactful years on the district, beginning with its onset in March 2020 that prematurely ended the 2019-2020 school year for Hamilton and almost all schools across the nation.

The pandemic then delayed the opening of Hamilton schools – and periodically closed the city’s public schools – during the subsequent 2020-2021 school year and prompted numerous, and at times contentious debates locally, about whether Hamilton students should be learning online from home and if they should wear masks while attending classes in person.

And some of those disruptions lingered into the first half of the 2021-2022 school year.

Through it all, the now 68-year-old Sprague was at the helm of the five-member board. He recently recalled those and other times as he nears his end of eight years of holding public office.

“We all went through a lot together,” he said of the pandemic years.

Sprague’s love for the school system and city started when he moved here from Lima, Ohio, in 1983. Later, raising a family in the city, he and his wife had three sons who graduated from the district.

“This is my adopted hometown and I love it here,” said the former Hamilton teacher and building principal.

“And I love it because of the people. I’ve gotten to know so many great people while I’ve been here and it’s been a great place to raise a family. I’ve had so many good things happen in this community,” he said.

“It just feels like home,” said Sprague, who along with fellow retiring board member Margaret “Mag” Baker — a former Hamilton bank executive and widely acclaimed volunteer for decades — was honored earlier this month with plaques of appreciation from the district for their school board service.

Dedicating his work life to the public schools was a natural passion for him, said Sprague.

“Public education is what it is all about. As a (schools’ employee), I’ve had many roles in the district …but when I decided to run for the board it was because I wanted to give more.”

Hamilton Schools Superintendent Andrea Blevins said she and many others are grateful for Sprague’s generous devotion to the district.

“Laurin Sprague has dedicated more than four decades of service to Hamilton City Schools, dating back to 1983, serving in numerous roles including teacher, administrator, fine arts director, and, most recently as a member of the board of education,” said Blevins.

“His deep institutional knowledge, passion for the district, and unwavering advocacy have been instrumental in supporting award-winning fine arts programming, strong academic outcomes, and a well-rounded experience for all students.”

“And as board president during the COVID-19 pandemic, Laurin led with steady resolve and grace through unprecedented challenges. As the plaque we presented to him at our last full meeting read: ‘Great leaders don’t set out to be leaders; they set out to make a difference.’”

“Mr. Laurin Sprague has done just that, mission accomplished.”