Former corporate HQ in Hamilton transformed into career tech school

The $31 million joint project converting the former VORA Technology Park, which previously was the Knightsbridge Road headquarters for Hamilton-based Champion Paper, involves the largest partnership between Butler Tech and Miami University in the career school’s history as well as partnerships with the city and county.

The opening this month of a portion of the corporate complex – other sections owned by Miami will open later - is the launching of AM Hub (Advanced Manufacturing Hub) and a historic one, said the leader of Butler Tech.

“The opening of AM Hub is more than the launch of a new school. It marks the beginning of a new era in public education—one defined by deep, authentic partnerships between business and industry, Miami University, and Butler Tech,” said Butler Tech Superintendent William Sprankles.

“This moment represents the redefinition of what public education can be. At AM Hub, students and staff will be immersed in a facility designed to create experiences—not just courses—where learning is applied, journeys are unconventional, and innovation is the expectation,” said Sprankles.

“This work will serve as a catalyst for the workforce of Southwest Ohio in ways rarely — if ever — seen within a public school system.”

Travis Hunt, principal of the AM Hub Butler Tech school, said the manufacturing learning center currently has 47 high school sophomores and juniors from the career schools’ local public school feeder districts in Butler County.

Where once international corporate business executives and staffers labored in modern conference rooms and workspaces, these teens are now learning as part of a three-year engineering careers program. Helping to teach them are instructors from Miami and various instructional partners from industries in the region.

“It has all been above expectations,” said Hunt. “Miami and the businesses have been fantastic to work with.”

Students are studying for jobs and careers in the growing industries of advanced manufacturing, engineering, IT work, welding and precision machinery.

Hunt said the Miami, business and community support in launching the unique learning center has been “overwhelming.”

The recent opening of classes has been “a whirlwind of visitors and business partners coming by and college representatives coming by wanting to see the space now that it is officially open.”

Enrollment will jump to about 100 high school students enrolled by the August start of next school year. Future enrollment projections call for hundreds more teens and Miami students to also take classes as more instructional spaces and learning labs are completed, said Hunt.

“This facility can definitely accommodate all that,” he said.

Among the pioneer class of high school students is Myles Cupp, a junior from Hamilton High School, who said he is thrilled with his new Butler Tech school.

“I’m having a great time so far. I was excited before we even got here. This is like my first year of school where during Christmas break I could not wait to come back to school,” said Cupp.

“It’s definitely a different setting that a normal school and a lot more room. And it’s basically like we own the space.”

Classmate Vinton Hester, from Lakota East High School, said the new school and its learning program is less structured than a traditional high school.

“There is a ton more freedom to learn how you want and you can peel off and go someplace else to work,” said Hester.

That academic freedom is by design, said Sprankles.

“At its core, this is about returning education to what it should be: meaningful, relevant, and genuinely engaging.”