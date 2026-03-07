Forest bathing, communal dancing and more part of upcoming workshops at Pyramid Hill in Hamilton

Here are a few of the spring programs at the park:

Sound Meditation Saturday: 10-11:30 a.m. March 28

Registration required; $40/member, $50/non-member. Participants will become immersed in a 90-minute sound journey held under the serene beauty of the Pyramid House skylight and be surrounded by the history of antiquities. Attendees will refresh mind, body and spirit with the resonant tones of crystal singing bowls, gongs and other sound instruments. This immersive journey is designed to calm the nervous system, reset one’s energy and create space for inner stillness and reflection.

Forest Bathing with Jess Sparks: 1-2:30 p.m. April 19

Registration required; $25/member, $35/non-member. Forest bathing is the Japanese practice of “Bathing in the Healing Elements of the Forest.” This guided experience is an invitation to slow down and awaken the senses, allowing participants to quietly take in nature’s gifts. Forest Bathing follows a standard sequence including slow, attentive walking, guided sensory experiences, individual reflection, closing with tea made with foraged ingredients, and optional group sharing.

Forest Bathing with Pam Lowe Cho: 1-2:30 p.m. May 2

Registration required; $25/member, $35/non-member. This guided experience is an invitation to slow down and awaken the senses, allowing guests to quietly take in nature’s gifts. Forest Bathing follows a standard sequence including slow, attentive walking, guided sensory experiences and individual reflection. The session will close with tea made with foraged ingredients and optional group sharing.

Collaborative and Communal Dance Making: 1-3 p.m. May 30

Registration required; $30/member, $40/non-member. Participants will join instructor and educator, Teresa VanDenend Sorge in the beauty of Pyramid Hill for a program on collaborative dance making. Participants will be guided through various movements, exploring dance through concepts of time, energy, space, movement and self-expression.

“This is a new concept that we’ve never done a Pyramid Hill before, but it is something that we’ve been interested in bringing into the park. We have wanted to bring some form of dance to Pyramid Hill for quite a while,” said French.

Other workshops offered this spring will include Stained-Glass Mushrooms on March 28, Watercolor Journaling on May 2, Tea Blending with Native Plants on May 9 and The Magic of Natural Inks, also on May 9. RSPV is required for all of the workshops. The cost of participation varies.

Pyramid Hill will also offer an Ink & Drink Lino Cuts and Long Islands event May 22. Registration is recommended. It is an evening of printmaking and cocktails. Artist Stephanie Rae Berrie will display some of her unique floral fabric prints, and guests can craft their own print to take home.

“The workshops we are offering this season are going to be great. A couple of them are workshops that we have done in the past, and they have been well received like the Stained-Glass Mushrooms workshop, and the ink-making workshop is always a fun experience,” said French. “I’m exciting to have some returning favorites as well as some new workshops.”

REGISTER ONLINE

More details: pyramidhill.org