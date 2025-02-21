For one weekend in March, anyone can get in free to Pyramid Hill park in Hamilton

“It’s important to honor Harry’s vision for the park. Pyramid Hill wouldn’t be what it is today without Harry’s inspiration and vision that he had for the park,” said Delaney French, marketing, and sales manager at the park. “We like to offer it with free admission so that everyone, regardless of membership status, can not only enjoy the park, but what Harry created.”

Wilks, a Miami University alum, was a lawyer in Hamilton County who actively served the community through various philanthropic endeavors. He had a passion for art, sculpture and nature. Wilks first purchased a 40-acre property to build his home, which has become known as the iconic Pyramid House.

Later, he purchased additional land, and converted the property into Pyramid Hill, a 300-plus acre nonprofit sculpture park and museum. Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum opened in 1997.

Wilks passed away in 2014 on his 89th birthday.

“Pyramid Hill is a hidden gem in Butler County and it’s always on a lot of people’s to-do lists, but it’s something they may not have had the opportunity to do, so we like to offer free admission as a way for everyone to enjoy the park,” said French.

Founder’s Day programming will include themed tours led by Dr. Steven Tuck of Miami University From 11-11:45 a.m. the tour “Myth and Storytelling in Antiquity” will focus on the stories that inspired all of the pieces he will show from the Pyramid House collection. The second tour, at 1-1:45 p.m., “Decorating in Antiquity” will talk about how Wilks used modern amenities as well as ancient relics when designing the Pyramid House, and how the same artifacts that he used would have also been used to design homes in ancient times.

“Dr. Tuck is very personable, and he has such a deep level of knowledge and appreciation for ancient antiquities, so his tours are always popular,” said French.

Also on Sunday there will be a flowerpot painting activity from noon-3 p.m. Guests can prepare for spring by painting a flowerpot and growing a spring flower from a Zinnia seed. This family-friendly activity is free and fun for all ages.

Another highlight will include the re-opening of the Gallery Museum, which has been closed for the winter season. There have been several facility updates, and the Gallery Museum will re-open with Kim Radochia’s exhibit, “Botanical Fantastical.”

“This exhibition is really beautiful. It uses the Chinese practice of Li, and it’s a meditation on all the tiny elements of movement that happen in nature,” French said.