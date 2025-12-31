For America250, Butler County will have a year of historical stops, events and experiences

“One of the first events will be the Fitton Center for Creative Arts’ Born in the USA performance taking place on Jan. 24. As the Fourth of July approaches, expect big celebrations filled with fireworks, parades, live music, and more. Events and festivities are planned for the entirety of the year, and more information will be announced in early 2026,” she said.

Rawlinson said America250 celebrations and commemorations will bring Butler County’s rich history and heritage to life as part of this milestone anniversary. Residents and visitors alike will be able to experience the stories that shaped the region through events, performances, exhibits, and special programming throughout the county. America250 will be a chance to connect with the past in new and unique ways.

“Throughout 2026, there will be many opportunities for residents and visitors to get involved in America250 celebrations across Butler County. The Butler County Board of Commissioners has partnered with Travel Butler County to help promote the exciting initiatives and festivities taking place throughout the year. One of the countywide efforts is a new ‘Time Travel Trail,’ featuring over 40 historic sites and landmarks across Butler County,” Rawlinson said.

Participants who check in at 10 locations will earn a commemorative America250 Butler County plush eagle. Check-ins begin January 1st, and participants will have the entire year to complete the trail and claim this limited-edition prize. In addition, exclusive Butler County America250 souvenirs will be available at community events, and themed promotions and sweet treats from local businesses will make celebrations even more memorable.

“I would encourage community members to get involved because America250 is an exciting opportunity to celebrate history, showcase local pride, and highlight what makes Butler County unique. By exploring and participating in planned festivities and promotions, community members help support local businesses, preserve history locally, and strengthen community pride. It’s a chance to be a part of a once-in-a-generation celebration,” said Rawlinson.

America250 will provide new and different ways to experience Butler County. Festivities are planned for the full year, she said.

“There will be many opportunities to explore, learn, and be part of this meaningful celebration that will showcase local history and heritage as part of a nationwide celebration,” Rawlinson said.

Check out america250butlercountyohio.com to learn more about what’s happening throughout 2026, and to download a Time Travel Trail pass.