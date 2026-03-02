Food festivals, bourbon event plus more things to do in Butler County in March

The City of Middletown and the Rotary Club of Middletown will host Barbecue, Bourbon, and Beats: An Evening of Fine Spirits and Savory Flavors. Tickets are $65 per person or $500 for a table of eight. Raffle tickets are $5 each or five for $20.

The evening includes a gourmet barbecue buffet from Watkins Catering, bourbon tastings from local distilleries, and live music by Last Call. Proceeds support Middletown Rotary service projects.

Tickets: https://cityofmiddletown.org/728/Bourbon-BBQ

Jungle Jim’s Big Cheese Festival: Noon–5 p.m. March 7–8 at Oscar Event Center at Jungle Jim’s in Fairfield

Guests can sample hundreds of cheeses, charcuterie, pickles, olives, pairings, demos and more. General admission is $30. Children 12 and younger are $5.

Details: https://junglejims.com/big-cheese-festival/

Pyramid Hill Founder’s Weekend: March 7–8 at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum in Hamilton

Admission to the park is free from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days in honor of founder Harry T. Wilks’ March 11 birthday. Dr. Steven Tuck of Miami University will lead two guided tours March 8. At 11 a.m. will be “Myths and Legends” and 1 p.m. will be “Faces of Antiquity”.

A free, family-friendly clay portrait craft will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Info: www.pyramidhill.org

Hueston Woods Maple Syrup Festival: March 7–8 and March 14–15 at Hueston Woods State Park near Oxford

Visitors can learn about Ohio’s maple syrup history, see sap collection and syrup-making demonstrations, and explore the woods. Free activities include a hayride to the syrup cabin and nature center tours. All-you-can-eat pancakes will be served 8 a.m.–1 p.m. at Hueston Woods Lodge: $9 for adults, $7 for children.

Hayrides and tours run noon–4 p.m.; the nature center is open 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

More: https://enjoyoxford.org/maple-syrup-festival/

Middletown Historical Society Open Houses: 1–5 p.m. March 14, March 28 and April 4 at Shartle House in Middletown

The Middletown Historical Society will open its exhibit rooms for visitors to explore displays on the city’s history, businesses, military personnel and more.

Information: www.middletownhistoricalsociety.com

Hamilton Rotary Bourbon and Chocolate Festival: 6–10 p.m. March 21 at the Butler County Fairgrounds

The annual festival features 15 chocolate and dessert vendors, a specialty bourbon tasting bar, cash bar, live entertainment, raffle baskets and a silent auction. Tickets range from $30 to $100 and benefit youth scholarships and programs.

Tickets: https://givebutter.com/c/2026_Bourbon_Chocolate