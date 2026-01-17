Fitton Stage Academy readies for first show

Fitton Stage Academy will present two performances of its inaugural production “Finding Nemo Kids” at 7 p.m. Feb. 6 and 2 p.m. Feb. 7. Rehearsals for the show began on Jan. 10.

“Through the rehearsal process, we will work on blocking the show and music for the show. We will spend an hour each week on five Saturdays. So, when you go home, you have to work on your lines and your song,” Earnest said.

“Whether this is their 13th show or their first show, kids will have an opportunity to see how it all runs and works together at the Fitton Stage Academy. Kids will learn about lighting, sound and what it’s like backstage. They will take a tour. They will also get to see how microphones work, and we will talk about the stage and everything that goes with the stage – the projections, costuming and the props,” she said.

All of the participating students went through an audition process, which involved singing a short song acapella, reading lines from the show and choreography.

“All of the student artists who auditioned are participating. Everyone has accepted their roles, so that is very exciting,” Earnest said.

Based on the 2003 Pixar movie, “Finding Nemo,” “Finding Nemo Kids” is about exploring a world under the sea.

Marlin, an anxious and over-protective clownfish, lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his kid Nemo, who longs to explore the world beyond their home. But when Nemo is captured and taken to Sydney, Marlin faces his fears and sets off on an epic adventure across the ocean.

“It is a story about kids. It’s a hero’s journey for kids. So, it’s an accessible show that has a strong ensemble cast,” Earnest said.

Patricia Dawson, parent of Nora, age 7, who has several roles in the show, said this is Nora’s first theatrical performance.

“She is part of Next Generation Dance, so she has been doing that for a few years, but this is her first play. She is so thrilled to be a part of it,” Dawson said.

Nora lives in Hamilton and attends school at Queen of Peace. She is in first grade.

“She’s had such a blast. We are really pumped. So far, it has been a great experience, and we know it’s going to be a wonderful experience moving forward, too,” said Dawson.

“Already, it has sparked such creativity in her. Last night, she was with her cousins, and they created a puppet performance and put it on for the whole family. I think that is a direct result of this, because she’s so excited about this opportunity,” she said.

MORE DETAILS

The cost of tickets are $12 for Fitton Center members, $15 for non-members and are available at fittoncenter.org, by phone at (513) 863-8873, ext. 110 and in person at the Fitton Center box office.