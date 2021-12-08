Fitton Center in Hamilton hosting holiday shows

HAMILTON — The Fitton Center for Creative Arts continues the tradition of holiday programming with two shows featuring the Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra on Friday, Dec. 10 and Hamilton’s Cunningham Sisters on Dec. 19.
A Swingin’ Christmas — The Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra featuring vocalist Mandy Gaines will be 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10. It follows the gallery opening for Human Rights: Derechos Humanos & Mirrors and Veils exhibitions.
The Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra will fill the stage with 17 big band musicians and jazz vocalist, Mandy Gaines, for an evening of Christmas entertainment. With original arrangements from the Ella Fitzgerald Christmas songbook to timeless holiday songs, carols and modern classics, this is a night of music that is sure to get you swinging right through the holidays.
Christmas with the Cunninghams will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 19. It is followed by an exclusive meet and greet at 3 p.m.
The Cunningham Sisters appeared on NBC’s “The Voice” season 21, which is still showing on television. Special guests include Maura Cunningham, Justus P Stroud (family comedian), M-Power Dance and a special proclamation by the City of Hamilton.
For more information or tickets, go to fittoncenter.org or call (513) 863-8873, x110.