Fitton Center in Hamilton hosting holiday shows

A Swingin’ Christmas — The Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra featuring vocalist Mandy Gaines will be 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10. It follows the gallery opening for Human Rights: Derechos Humanos & Mirrors and Veils exhibitions.

The Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra will fill the stage with 17 big band musicians and jazz vocalist, Mandy Gaines, for an evening of Christmas entertainment. With original arrangements from the Ella Fitzgerald Christmas songbook to timeless holiday songs, carols and modern classics, this is a night of music that is sure to get you swinging right through the holidays.