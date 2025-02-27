First of four new Middletown fire stations opens

In 1997, Middletown firefighters moved into Dixie Highway station as a “temporary” location as the city’s east end grew, according to city staff.

The new station is more centrally located across I-75 to service the continued growth including Renaissance Point, housing developments and the Towne Mall site.

City leaders are considering converting the vacated Dixie Highway location into a division of police substation that would give officers a presence in the East End and shorten response time to calls in the growing area.

The new headquarters, Station 83, on Yankee Road is on track to open in the next couple weeks and the remaining two stations the end of May, according to city staff.

Construction is continuing on the other two stations at Henry Avenue and Charles Street and Sophie Avenue and Stolz Drive with the projected completion date of those stations of May.

When completed, all four of the city’s decades-old fire stations will be replaced. The projected cost for the construction of the four new stations is estimated to be $26.8 million.

Citizens overwhelmingly passed a 1-mill property tax levy to finance the majority of the project.

A ribbon cutting and open house is planned by the city for next month.

Fire officials said building the four stations was needed to better serve the communities that have experienced population shifts and growth. The oldest station in the city is 70 years old.

“It will be a lot safer, a lot healthier environment and a lot more room for storage,” said Middletown Fire Chief Tom Snively, who plans to retire after 30-plus years in mid-June. He added all four will have tornado shelters, which is required by state law, and fitness rooms.

ESTIMATED COSTS OF BUILDING FOUR FIRE STATIONS

New fire headquarters, located on a 3.6-acre site at Yankee Road and Cherry Street: Size: 24,300 square feet. Total cost: $10.5 million.

Size: 24,300 square feet. Total cost: $10.5 million. Station No. 81, located on a 2.85-acre site at Henry Avenue and Charles Street: Size: 10,200 square feet. Cost: $5 million.

Size: 10,200 square feet. Cost: $5 million. Station No. 85, located on a 2-acre parcel at Sophie Avenue and Stolz Drive : Size: 10,200 square feet. Cost: $5 million.

: Size: 10,200 square feet. Cost: $5 million. No. 82, located on a 2.7-acre site at Ohio 122 and Atrium Boulevard: Size: 11,800 square feet. Cost: $5.9 million.

