First Financial Bank increases minimum wage for associates to $18 per hour

The new minimum went into effect March 18. FFB said in a news release the change is to further position the bank as an employer of choice.

“Investing in our people is a winning strategy, and our updated compensation plan helps us to stand out as a highly desirable place to work,” said Archie Brown, president and CEO of First Financial Bank. “We want our associates to have more of their best days at work with us, supported by competitive wages and a workplace that prioritizes wellbeing and encourages engagement and development.”