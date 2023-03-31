First book published at 9: Hamilton fourth-grader is already an author

The school has a partnership with Butler County’s Lane Library and regularly invites local authors in to speak to students. A recent talk by a writer about creating a book inspired Ruiz.

“So I decided to make my own book.”

Ruiz, who plays guitar, wrote the book in just two weeks and said he enjoyed the experience.

“The writing and the brainstorming gave me a lot of emotions and a lot happiness in making this book,” he said.

More than 50 copies have been bought so far online.

Renee Smallwood, media coordinator at Crawford Woods’ library, wasn’t surprised by Ruiz’s talents or ambition.

The whirlwind fashion of creating the book – about one month – and its publication surprised her, and the young author’s first book left her “inspired.”

“And I was astonished that it (book) could happen in a month’s time,” said Smallwood.

She described Ruiz as “a model student and a great reader.”

“It’s important for kids to do what they love, and I want to applaud his parents as well for supporting him … and I look to see big things from him.”

Ruiz said his goal for his book is for every student “to learn to read easily.”

“And I want them to learn that at an early age you can do great stuff and things that can reach all of the community.”