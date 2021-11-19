journal-news logo
First Amazon 4-Star store in Ohio will be at Kenwood mall

An Amazon 4-star brick-and-mortar store is planned for Kenwood Towne Center in Cincinnati, and another location is planned in Dayton.
CINCINNATI — A real-life, brick-and-mortar Amazon store is coming to the Tri-State.

Amazon will open one of its new “4-Star” stores inside the Kenwood Towne Centre mall.

The store’s website lists it as “coming soon” to 7875 Montgomery Road, STE 88A, Cincinnati, OH 45236.

Amazon’s website says the store carries “a highly curated selection of products from the top categories across amazon.com” with a rating of 4 stars or more.

The products available will change often, and it also offers an opportunity to test drive Amazon devices such as tablets, Echos and more.

There is no food available, as at Amazon Go markets across the country. You do not have to be a Prime member to shop, but you will receive the discounts that you would on amazon.com if you are.

There are more than 40 Amazon 4-star stores open or opening soon across the country. This is the first in the Tri-State and the only one in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana.

No opening date has been announced.

