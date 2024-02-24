Firefighters rescue dog in fire that displaces Trenton family

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

News
By Nick Graham and
48 minutes ago
X

Distraught family members who watched a fire destroy their home Friday experienced a moment of joy when they were reunited with their dog.

ExplorePHOTOS: Dog rescued from fire that displaces family in Trenton

Lt. Chris Weller of the Trenton Fire Department brought Apollo out of the house just before 5 p.m. on Marcia Drive. After he was checked over and found to be in good health despite the fire, Madison Twp. Fire Lt. Jessica Shappelle brought Apollo to his waiting owners, Tamela Devereaux and Shanelle Johnson.

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Multiple fire departments responded to the house fire, including Trenton, Madison Twp., St. Clair Twp., Fairfield Twp., Monroe and Middletown.

It is not clear what started the fire, which remains under investigation.

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

