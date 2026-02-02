Fire damages Naskar Drive-Thru in Middletown

Middletown crews were called to Naskar Drive-Thru early Monday on reports of a fire.
The fire was reported at 4:49 a.m. at the business at 3203 Yankee Road.
The business was closed at the time the fire broke out, according to Middletown Fire Chief Brian Wright, and no one was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the department’s fire marshal, according to Wright.
The drive-thru was boarded up as of Monday at 11 a.m.
