Fire crews called to Molson Coors facility for heavy smoke coming from vents

Fire crews responded Tuesday afternoon after heavy smoke started to come from the vents at the Molson Coors facility in St. Clair Twp. near Trenton.
According to Butler County dispatchers, the structure fire was reported at 2647 Wayne Madison Road at 4:31 p.m.
Fire crews from multiple jurisdictions could be seen at the facility.
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
After some time on the scene, crews were able to get the fire under control, dispatchers said.
The exact cause of the fire is currently unclear.
There were no injuries they were aware of due to the fire, dispatchers said.
