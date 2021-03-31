X

Fire causes damage at downtown Hamilton park

Fire caused damage at Marcum Park in Hamilton early Wednesday morning. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
Fire caused damage at Marcum Park in Hamilton early Wednesday morning. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

News | 1 hour ago
By Lauren Pack

A fire early Wednesday caused damage at Marcum Park in Hamilton.

An alarm sounded about 2:45 a.m. at the Dayton Street event park along the Great Miami River. When fire units arrived, they found a lot of smoke, according to Hamilton Fire Investigator Trevor Snider.

Fire was found in a plastic water runoff grate, and it scorched the walls of a garage and restroom area, he said. The melting plastic caused a lot of smoke.

Fire caused damage at Marcum Park in Hamilton early Wednesday morning. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
Fire caused damage at Marcum Park in Hamilton early Wednesday morning. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

“The location of the fire is where there is no electricity, so it appears it was caused by a human event,” Snider said.

He noted it could have been by accident, such as a discarded cigarette.

Explore‘He kept running after me’: Shooter in Hamilton fatal incident claimed self-defense in 911 call

“It had to be caused by an individual, but whether or not it was intentional I cannot say at this point,” Snider said.

He is continuing to investigate to determine a cause. The park does have security cameras.

The Hamilton police report estimates the damage at $2,000.

“They will have to replace the plastic tracking and do some prep and painting to the building, but there was no structural damage,” Snider said.

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.