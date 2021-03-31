Fire causes damage at downtown Hamilton park

A fire early Wednesday caused damage at Marcum Park in Hamilton.
An alarm sounded about 2:45 a.m. at the Dayton Street event park along the Great Miami River. When fire units arrived, they found a lot of smoke, according to Hamilton Fire Investigator Trevor Snider.
Fire was found in a plastic water runoff grate, and it scorched the walls of a garage and restroom area, he said. The melting plastic caused a lot of smoke.
“The location of the fire is where there is no electricity, so it appears it was caused by a human event,” Snider said.
He noted it could have been by accident, such as a discarded cigarette.
“It had to be caused by an individual, but whether or not it was intentional I cannot say at this point,” Snider said.
He is continuing to investigate to determine a cause. The park does have security cameras.
The Hamilton police report estimates the damage at $2,000.
“They will have to replace the plastic tracking and do some prep and painting to the building, but there was no structural damage,” Snider said.