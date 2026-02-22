Breaking: Fire breaks out at historic Butler County Courthouse

27 minutes ago
A fire broke out at the historic Butler County Courthouse in downtown Hamilton this morning.

Several crews responded to reports of a structure fire at 101 High Street, according to Butler County Dispatch.

Hamilton Fire Chief Thomas Eickelberger said a fire alarm came in about 6:30 this morning, and confirmed the courthouse had a fire in the basement.

Dispatch said there’s a fire in the basement section, and added that crews remain on scene and are venting areas as most of the fire is out.

The fire was contained to one room, and crews are overhauling and checking for extension, Eickelberger said.

Power has been shut off in the surrounding area.

Additional details are not available regarding what caused the fire, or the extent of damage.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.

