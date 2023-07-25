Final Liberty Way road closure is this week

BreakingNews
39 minutes ago

Lane and ramp closures scheduled for tonight and tomorrow should be the final traffic interruptions for the massive Liberty Way interchange revamp as workers do a final punch list on their work.

The Butler County Engineer’s Office announced there will be eastbound and westbound lane closures on Ohio 129 and a ramp closure from Interstate 75 north to Ohio 129 west tonight and Wednesday.

The contractor will perform punch list work to complete the Liberty Way interchange modification project beginning with lane closures at 8 p.m. and ramp closures at 10 p.m. All restrictions will be lifted by 6 a.m.

This is the last leg of the $32 million project to fix what officials here have considered a flawed design — ordered by the federal and state governments — on the $43 million interchange that opened in 2009.

Motorists are encouraged to plan accordingly and check the BCEO website and PROJECTS MAP, as well as Facebook and Twitter @bceonews, for possible date and status changes concerning this and other closures/advisories.

