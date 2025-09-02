Fifth Third Bank gets approval for West Chester Plaza location

The land is now used as parking for Kohl’s. The lot is a ground-lease site with a parking agreement, said attorney Mike Huber, representing Fifth/Third.

The plan calls for a 5,225 square-foot banks with a drive-thru to be constructed on the lot.

“I think that’s going to be a busy part of town after we get that coffee shop back there,” said Trustee Ann Becker.

“A lot of shopping, a new Kroger going in back there – it’s going to be almost a completely new corner. I think it’s a good use for that space.”

Last month trustees approved a preliminary plan for a 770 square-foot, Motley Seven Brew coffee shop on the site of the West Chester Church of the Nazarene. The company will lease a .7-acre parcel at the southeast corner of Tylersville Road and Voice of America Centre Dr.

Both projects have to finalize their plans for the site and have them reviewed before permits are issued and construction begins.

Architect Andrew Lehman said he hopes to complete the permit process by early next year for the bank. He expects it to open by the end of 2026.

Fifth/Third and 7 Brew would join nearby businesses Panda Express, Bob Sumerel Tire & Service, with cross property easements for access.