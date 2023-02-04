‘Field Study’ art exhibition focuses on perspectives outside of normal environments

“Then, we’ve got an artist like Logan Walden, one of the solo artists, who is creating completely imagined worlds,” she said. “So, there are futuristic, science-fiction, and fantasy realms in his paintings.”

Mayhugh said all five of the artists are utilizing process or imagery in new, expanded ways.

“I liked the idea of the title ‘Field Study,’ because our visitors are going to gain new perspectives when they come in and view this exhibition. It’s like going out into a field with your binoculars and seeing what you can see…It’s like a treasure hunt,” Mayhugh said.

Walden’s work will be on display in the first-floor Monument Gallery. Agabigum’s sculptural installation will fill the Bever North Gallery. The three artists in the group show will fill two adjacent galleries on the second floor. Most of the artists will be on site for the gallery opening.

In the Community Gallery on the first floor, a debut exhibition, “New Views” from the Women’s Art Club of Hamilton will be on display. This is dual venue exhibition with The Strauss Gallery on Main Street in Hamilton.

How to go

What: Field Study Exhibition

When: On display through March 31; Opening event is 5:30-7:30 p.m. today, Feb. 4

Where: The Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton

Cost: Free

More info: www.fittoncenter.org.