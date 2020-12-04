National unemployment rate falls slightly

“The addition of 245,000 new jobs was the slowest since the COVID Recession began, reflecting a struggling labor market,” said Michael Hicks, director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at Ball State University. “And, the topline number of jobs was the best part of the report. The labor force shrunk by 400,000 jobs, signaling an unhealthy balance between job creation and labor market participation.”

It’s possible next month’s jobs report will reflect the recent resurgence in COVID cases and hospitalizations.

“Worse still, these data were collected in early November, when COVID cases were much fewer than they will be next week when the survey is conducted for the December jobs report,” Hicks said.

Most job gains last month happened in transportation and warehousing, professional and business services, with health care. Government and retail sectors saw job losses.

The latest rate is down by 8% from its COVID-19-induced high in April — but the November rate is also 3.2% higher than it was in February.

The number of unemployed people, at 10.7 million, continued to trend down in November but is 4.9 million higher than in February, the government said.