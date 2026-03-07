FC Cincinnati’s Nick Hagglund, a Lakota grad, is first to be featured on ‘character card’

“It’s an absolute honor to be featured in a character card for The Nuxhall Foundation. Having grown up in Cincinnati and knowing the legacy of Joe Nuxhall in our town, not just as a (Cincinnati Reds) player, but as a role model, it feels incredibly special to be recognized by his foundation,” said Hagglund, who plays for FC Cincinnati.

“My hope as an athlete in Cincinnati is to not only inspire with my play on the field, but, more importantly, inspire young kids to be the best version of themselves off the field.”

Each of the cards contain a message from the athlete encouraging children to be the best, most authentic version of themselves by modeling good character traits, said Tyler Bradshaw, the foundation’s executive director.

The cards are given to participants in youth sports and elementary school students. To date, more than 200,000 cards have been given out since its 2004 inception. Hagglund’s card is the 11th in the series.

“Most of the people grew up in our area and went on to do great things or have some tie to Cincinnati or our organization,” Bradshaw said.

The project began with the first card featuring Sean Casey, a former Cincinnati Reds player, and longtime supporter of the foundation and the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields, built to allow children and adults with special needs to play baseball.

“When I watch Nick, I see a young competitor who is endlessly optimistic and never lets any challenge stand in his way—and I think he’s the kind of community servant and role model that my dad would have loved to watch,” says Joe Nuxhall’s son, Kim, president and chairman of the foundation.

“Watching Nick bounce back from his injury to shine on the pitch time and again proved to me why we should share his story through a character card. When it comes to character, Nick Hagglund is the real deal.”

Hagglund is a 13-year MLS veteran and 2020 Xavier University Athletic Hall of Fame inductee, recently serving as the honorary chair for Ohio Special Olympics’ Polar Plunge. During the 2024 season, he returned to the pitch after a broken leg and high ankle sprain sidelined him.

During the 2025 season he was named the MLS Comeback Player of the Year – the first FC Cincinnati player to win the honor.

Kim Nuxhall developed the character card initiative in his final years as a Central Elementary School physical education teacher. The foundation has continued the program as a tool for teachers, coaches, and parents to talk to children about the importance of good character.

Coaches, teachers, or others associated with youth sports teams or character programs that would like participants to receive foundation character cards may contact Bradshaw at info@nuxhallmiracleleague.org. There is no charge for the cards or shipping.