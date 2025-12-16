Father, son indicted on reckless homicide charges for death of 24-year-old Hamilton man

Each man is charged with a third-degree felony charge of reckless homicide, according to court documents.

The alleged victim, Jacob Spencer, 24, was killed in Hamilton May 10.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jon C. Marshall said in court Tuesday Fred Carr and Caleb Carr allegedly confronted Spencer on Wrenwood Drive in May and were “armed with a knife.”

“It resulted in Jacob being stabbed ... the coroner’s report indicates four separate stab wounds that resulted in Jacob passing away relatively quickly that night,” Marshall said.

Marshall said evidence was collected through interviews with the Carrs and doorbell and security camera footage.

David Washington, Caleb’s defense attorney, said Caleb had “no intention of doing anything criminal that night, much less anything to hurt anyone.”

“I think (Caleb) was brought into a situation that had absolutely nothing to do with (Caleb),” Washington said.

Spencer’s mother, Amy Gumm, spoke in court Tuesday.

“I had just talked to him an hour before he left the house, he was talking about a future, a career, a family,” she said. “And he goes and takes a walk, and he gets murdered. I’ve been living in seven months of torture.”

Gumm said she felt the charges were “unjust” and requested a high bond.

Judge Jennifer Muench-McElfresh set bond at $200,000 each for the Carrs.

They’ll be back in court Jan. 15 for a plea or trial setting.