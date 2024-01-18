Father of missing Middletown teen: ‘I’m living my worst nightmare’

Middletown detectives are investigating the case, officials said.

“I’m living my worst nightmare,” the father said. “As a father, this is your biggest fear in life.”

He said a protection order was issued against a 19-year-old Middletown man who allegedly had been in contact with Chrisda, her father said. Last week, her cell phone and car keys were taken away as punishment, he said.

On Jan. 11, Chrisda borrowed a classmate’s cell phone and called the phone number known to the 19-year-old, her father said. She hasn’t been to school or work since, he said.

He asked his daughter to call him and come home.

“We love you and miss you,” was his message to his daughter.