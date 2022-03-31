Father flies to Seattle to check on son after phone scammer seeks money

The victim and his wife became increasingly worried about their son and he decided to fly to Seattle, paying $1,066.20 for a Delta flight. When he arrived, however, he learned his son was fine and had not made the call.

Realizing he had been scammed, the victim called UPS to stop delivery, paid a fee to have the delivery fee stopped and was assured the package would not be delivered. He said he called again the next morning to assure the delivery was being stopped and was told there was a note to that effect, but at 7:58 a.m., it was discovered the delivery person realized the note too late and the package had been delivered.

They were to make an effort to locate the package, but the victim had not heard back about that effort as of the time of the police report. He was making the police report to document the incident and was advised to keep police informed of new information.