Father charged for showing mother how to use gun that killed son

A 6-year-old Springboro boy died on June 26 from a self-inflicted gunshot fired from his grandmother’s gun she left at his father’s home, while his father was sleeping, according to the investigative report.
The report was released on Monday, a week after the father was indicted for showing the grandmother how to use the gun, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.
“Because of his criminal history, he is prohibited from having any firearm in his possession at any time for any purpose,” Fornshell said in a text message Monday.
Fornshell said he had “no idea” if the boy witnessed the gun demonstration and the police report makes no reference to this.
George Lee Campbell Jr., 30, of Springboro was indicted Nov. 2 for having weapons under disability, a single third-degree felony. He is scheduled for arraignment on Nov. 20 in Warren County Common Pleas Court.
Campbell told police he showed his mother how to load and use the Glock 9mm on the same day his son, Georgevoine Campbell, used it to accidently shoot himself. He said he was sleeping, when the boy found the gun, apparently in a cabinet where the grandmother keeps her possessions when visiting him, according to the Springboro Police Department report.
George Campbell is also scheduled for a plea and sentence on Nov. 19 in Warren County Court for child endangering, according to court records. This case - originally filed in the felony or common pleas court, but reduced to the misdemeanor court across Justice Dr. in Lebanon - stems from a traffic stop during which he was also charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Fornshell confirmed that the grandmother, who left the gun unsecured when she went to help with another grandchild, will not be charged. She and Campbell told police she bought the gun that day for protection from people who had been calling him with threats, according to the police report.
"My son grabbed my momma’s gun,” the caller, apparently George Campbell, said, during two 911 calls placed after the shooting. “He shot himself, man. Oh, my God.”
The boy was not conscious or breathing when an ambulance crew arrived at the home on Royal Drive, near Springboro City Hall, according to a run sheet from the incident.
Campbell was not in the county jail on Monday.