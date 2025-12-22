Fatal crash in Lindenwald under investigation

Hamilton Police close a portion of River Road in Lindenwald Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025 while investigating a 3-vehicle crash that led to three people being killed. WCPO/CONTRIBUTED

By Journal-News Staff
Updated 30 minutes ago
The Butler County Coroner’s Office was called to a traffic crash in Lindenwald that happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, according to dispatchers.

Three vehicles were involved in the incident near the intersection of River Road and Hooven Avenue. Three people died in the crash, according to police.

Hamilton fire and police were at the scene for hours following the incident. The Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (called “START”) and Hamilton police detectives were also there to assist with the investigation.

The crash led to the closure of River Road between Laurel and Hayes avenues while it was under investigation.

The names of the victims had not been disclosed by officials Sunday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamilton PD at 513-868-5811 extension 2002.

Video from a nearby home that recorded the crash (provided to WCPO):

