Fatal crash in Lindenwald under investigation

Hamilton fire and police were at the scene for hours following the incident. The Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (called “START”) and Hamilton police detectives were also there to assist with the investigation.

The crash led to the closure of River Road between Laurel and Hayes avenues while it was under investigation.

The names of the victims had not been disclosed by officials Sunday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamilton PD at 513-868-5811 extension 2002.

Video from a nearby home that recorded the crash (provided to WCPO):