Fairfield won’t see a fourth Wawa gas station

This move to withdraw also comes a month after more than 80 Fairfield residents said they don’t want to see the gas station chain ― which already will see three being built in the city ― at the corner of Pleasant Avenue and John Gray Road.

That overwhelming response prompted the developer, STNL Development, to send a letter to the city on July 25 withdrawing the planned unit development zone change and concept plan application. The development was not recommended by the Fairfield Planning Commission at its July 24 meeting.

“While our team believes that the proposed development was an opportunity to provide great benefits to the city of Fairfield and to the community, the lack of support for the project indicates that the withdrawal of the PUD Application is the appropriate action,” wrote Jonathan Wocher, with STNL Development. “We appreciate the time and effort of the city staff and members of City Council and Planning Commission on this application.”

The location was chosen because it is “prime real estate,” Wocher said at the July 8 Fairfield City Council meeting. The plan was to purchase the 24.1-acre lot, use 4.6 acres and donate the balance to the city of Fairfield. The $7.5 million development by Wawa would have created 40 jobs.

Three Wawas are planned for Fairfield: Ohio 4 and Symmes Road, Bypass Ohio 4 and Tylersville Road, and Mack Road at Ohio 4. This is part of Wawa’s push to saturate the Buckeye state with as many as 60.

Five Wawas are planned to open in Southwest Ohio in the first half of 2025, including the first scheduled to open in Deerfield Twp. Other Wawas opening in early-to-mid-2025 include the Fairfield location at Dixie Highway at Symmes Road, the Cincinnati-Dayton Road location in Liberty Twp, Courseview Drive in Mason and Glensprings Drive in Springdale.

There are a few planned Wawa locations in the Miami Valley area, but the Huber Heights Wawa location is expected to be that region’s first, oepning in mid-2025.