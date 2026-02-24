Fairfield woman indicted for stealing handguns from 75-year-old man

A Fairfield woman has been indicted for burglary and grand theft after allegedly stealing four handguns from a 75-year-old Middletown man on Christmas Eve.

Brittany Kay Gaba, 38, was indicted Monday by a Butler County grand jury on one count of burglary, a second-degree felony, and four counts of grand theft, all third-degree felonies.

Charges stem from an incident Christmas Eve in which Gaba allegedly entered a 75-year-old man’s apartment on University Parkway through a spare bedroom window and stole four handguns, $400 cash with a wallet, medication, a cell phone, laundry detergent and a trash can, according to Middletown Municipal Court records.

The man stated he was a “heavy sleeper and takes medication to help him sleep,” according to the initial criminal complaint.

Video surveillance from a neighbor’s apartment around the time of the incident, 8:05 a.m., shows a woman carrying a trashcan and loading it into a white Ford F-150. The woman, believed to be Gaba, was then seen leaving the area in the truck, according to court records.

It’s believed Gaba used the trashcan to carry the stolen items.

Gaba previously pleaded guilty to two felony counts, including robbery and theft from an elderly person or disabled adult, in 2021 and was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

Gaba will be arraigned in a Butler County courtroom Thursday. She remains in Butler County jail.

