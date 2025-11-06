Fairfield Twp. voters keep Berding, Hartkemeyer on governing board

Final, unofficial results from the Butler County Board of Elections with all 19 precincts counted, show Hartkemeyer was the top vote getter with 1,706 ballots cast in her favor – or 24.27 percent. Berding received 1,662 votes, or 23.65 percent.

Credit: JanetGay Credit: JanetGay

“It was a hard campaign. It was closer than we thought. We knocked on thousands of doors and had hundreds of conversations,’’ said Berding, who ran a joint campaign with Hartkemeyer.

“Shannon (Hartkemeyer) and I make a pretty good team leading Fairfield Twp. The direction of Fairfield Twp. relied on both of us.”

Denise McCoy, who ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the board four years ago, placed third with 1,463 votes. First time candidates Todd Dicken and Richard Wheeler received 1,202 votes and 290 votes respectively. Former trustee Steve Morgan received 705 votes.

“I am honored to be chosen to serve Fairfield Twp. for four more years. I’m especially grateful for my many supporters who helped me achieve this goal,” said Hartkemeyer, first elected to the board 12 years ago.

“Challenges and opportunities lie on the horizon. Together we will work to continue to improve our beloved community and keep Fairfield Twp. a great place to live, work, and play.”

Berding said the board will have to tighten its belt in the coming months, particularly in the police and fire departments.

“We have to manage a budget with a safety service levy that hasn’t changed in 10 years. It’s up to us to manage it when the levy is producing enough money,” Berding said.

“At some point we’re going to have to ask our residents if they want to maintain the same level of services. We may have to go back to the ballot box. But we have some time to work it out.”

On a personal note, Berding said he is pleased to continue the work his wife, Susan, began while a trustee. He replaced her on the board four years ago after deciding not to run for re-election to the Fairfield Board of Education.

His daughter, Abigail Berding-Miller was also re-elected to the Fairfield Board of Education Tuesday.

“It was a great night for our family,” Berding said. “It’s comforting to know the community appreciates the work our family does for the community.”