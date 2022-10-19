Fairfield Twp. police officers resign after incident in which they did not use deadly force

“We lost sight of him, and so we have an individual out in society, potentially able to harm an innocent victim, take someone hostage, or ambush police officers or fight it out with police officers lethally,” Chabali said. “We’re thankful the Hamilton officers were able to engage him and stop this threat.”

Jones emerged on Tara Brooke Court, where he was confronted by two Hamilton police officers. Jones was taken into custody after both officers shot at Jones, who later died from his wounds at the hospital. Officers Bryan Bowling, a five-year Hamilton Police Department veteran, and James Leisinger, a two-year Hamilton police veteran, were placed on administrative leave, per Hamilton policy, after the shooting.

Hamilton called in the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to investigate the shooting. Once that’s completed, Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser said he would present the officer-involved shooting to the grand jury, a standing policy of his office with any officer-involved shooting.

Chabali said Reed and Bartlett’s resignations were voluntary “based on the fact that I think they realized that this job is not necessarily what they want to do.”

Reed, 27, resigned on Oct. 10, the Monday after the incident, and Bartlett, 24, resigned on Oct. 13, five days after the incident. Both officers were hired in February and were still within their one-year probationary period. Chabali said there was a third officer involved, and the chief said that officer “had no issues whatsoever.”