Fairfield Twp. police looking for at-large suspect in drive-by shooting

Just before 2 a.m., officers responded to a home in the Tyler’s Creek Townhomes on a call that shots were fired into a residence. Officers found multiple shell casings in front of the residence, said Fairfield Twp. Sgt. Brandon McCroskey. They also observed where a bullet went into a nearby home, he said.

Responding patrol officers stopped a vehicle in the area and the occupants had two loaded firearms. No one was injured by the shooting.