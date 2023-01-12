Fairfield Twp. officers involved in November shooting of suspect not indicted

Based on the video shown by the Fairfield Twp. Police Department, officers fired five shots ― a burst of three and then a burst of two. The police report indicated five shell casings were recovered.

Fairfield Twp. Police Chief Robert Chabali said Green was the only officer to fire at Hubbard.

The incident, like all officer-involved shootings, was considered by a Butler County grand jury. Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser said “the grand jury determined that no indictment was appropriate against any officer responding to this critical incident. The shooting was justified as a matter of evidence and law.”

Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Richard Ward and his team conducted an independent investigation of the incident, Gmoser said.

Chabali said the officers’ service weapons were drawn instead of Tasers because of the police department’s use of force policy, which states that deadly force is justified “to protect him/herself or others from what he/she reasonably believes would be an imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury.”

With the known threats against police, Chabali said the knife and a hammer were, at that point, considered lethal weapons. The chief said Hubbard was “closing the distance to (Green), so I believe an officer does not have to get injured to use that type of response.”

Additionally, the chief said that “most vests don’t protect against a knife like that.”

After Hubbard was struck, the weapons were placed on the ground and he fled into the trailer. Green, followed by Coy, entered the trailer chasing Hubbard. Green tackled him, who was handcuffed behind his back immediately. Once secured, the officers began first aid on Hubbard until the requested medical units arrived.

This was the first-ever officer-involved shooting in Fairfield Twp. to Chabali’s knowledge, who’s been the department’s chief since 2017.

Hubbard is under the medical care of Butler County Crisis Care. A member of the crisis care team called 911 after speaking with Hubbard’s parents. She told dispatchers that the 29-year-old is “delusional, significantly agitated; threatening to hurt the police if they come, but no one else has been threatened.”