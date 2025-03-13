Fairfield to begin call-in brush, limb pickup program

During the first full week of each month city crews will pick up limbs in neighborhoods west of Pleasant Ave, with the last pickup the week of Oct. 6. City workers will be in neighborhoods between Pleasant Avenue and Winton Road during the second week of each month, ending the week of Oct. 13.

Brush will be picked up from residences east of Winton Road during the third week of the month, ending the week of Oct. 20.

Residents are asked to call or email the city’s public works department as least one week in advance of their scheduled pickup week each month if they want limbs and brush picked up that month.

There will be no pickups the last week of each month to allow for machinery repair and scheduling for the following month.

Limbs should be at least six feet in length, no more than six inches in diameter, weigh less than 60 pounds and be placed in the same direction. Bundles should be placed between the curb and sidewalk or at the edge of the roadway before 7 a.m.Monday.

Smaller branches should be tied and bundled with cotton, linen or natural, biodegradable fiber cord.

To schedule a pickup, residents should call 513-867-4200 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or email public_works@fairfield-city.org at least one week in advance of the scheduled pickup week for their neighborhood. Include your name, address, and contact phone number or email.

Larger limbs can be disposed of through Operation Dump truck. In that program, city crews will provide residents a dumpster box or dump truck that can be loaded by the property owner.

When the box is full or residents are done, city crews will pick up the dumpster and dispose of the material. Call 513-867-4200.

Small quantities of brush or limbs can be placed outside with your regular trash to be picked up by Rumpke at no cost to residents.

Brush and limbs may also be dropped off from 8-11 a.m., on the second Saturday of the month, March through May at 4799 Groh Lane.

No leaves or grass clippings will be accepted. Bring proof of residency.