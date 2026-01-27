Fairfield students partner with bed-building group, seek community’s help

The decision to do so came after a survey was sent to students to gauge interest after the idea was brought up. Nearly 150 students signed up on a day they were not required to be in school, said Jordan Smith, assistant principal.

“Many simply wanted to give back to their community and others shared personal experiences of what it’s like not to have a bed of their own,’’ Smith said.

To do the full build, donations from the community are needed, said Brandi Shoemaker, the school’s receptionist who is working on the project in conjunction with Smith.

“This is the first time we’ve tried a service project of this magnitude,” Shoemaker said. “We’ll be filling up the arena. We’re very hopeful this is something we can do every year.”

The school’s goal: $20,000 to fund 100 beds that will be built by volunteer sophomores and seniors under the direction of SHP volunteers.

“We are reaching out to companies, to the community,” Shoemaker said. “We will take money from everyone.”

History teacher Matt Reisner has committed to dyeing his beard pink if his students can raise the $200 needed to build one bed.

“These builds are essentially how we are able to exist as a mission,” said Ryan Cogan, the Butler County chapter president.

“We come, we bring everything needed – including materials, tools, know-how, and manpower – to get the job done.”

There is currently a waiting list of 137 children ages 3-17 who are in need of a bed, Cogan said. That number varies from day to day and is on the high side – typically the wait list is 40-100. The goal is to keep the waitlist under 100 children.

“This is an aggressive build – we’re aiming high. If we build even just one bed, it’s a great build,’’ Cogan said. “The best thing about this is it’s kids helping kids – my favorite part.’’

Last month the Butler County chapter built its 4,000th bed. Since it’s 2018 formation, the chapter has built and distributed 4,055 beds to children in the county.

Since its 2012 creation, SHP has delivered 251,843 beds from it 327 chapters in 47 states. In 2025, about 90,000 beds were built and distributed.

Sophomores and seniors will have the opportunity to sign up for one of two, two-hour build sessions while juniors are taking the ACT college entrance exam, Shoemaker said. There is room for 180 to 200 students in each session. To date, 150 have signed up, Smith said.

“This project is a special opportunity to show the larger community what Fairfield High School is really about – compassion, service, and students who genuinely care about one another,’’ Smith said.

For their efforts the students will be credited with community service hours.

“Collectively, after a few hours there’s a lot of sawdust, a lot of sweat, and a lot of beds,” Cogan said.

Ways to help

Checks can be made out to ‘Sleep in Heavenly Peace’ and brought to the senior high school, 8880 Holden Blvd, Fairfield, OH 45014. Please write OH-Butler County in the memo line.

A series of Dine to Donate events are being planned to help raise funds for the build. They are:

Feb. 2: Marco’s Pizza, 6330 Pleasant Ave., Fairfield, mention Fairfield High School when ordering

Feb. 4: Buffalo Wild Wings, 3417 Princeton Road, Fairfield Twp., mention Fairfield High School when ordering

Feb. 5: Wings ‘N’ Rings, 5468 Ohio 4 in the Jungle Jim’s complex, Fairfield, mention fundraiser when ordering, wear Fairfield spirit wear or use promo code ‘donate’ when ordering online

Information: 513-942-2999