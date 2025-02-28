Fairfield projects spending $151M on capital improvement projects in next five years

By year, spending is projected at: 2025: $27.4 million; 2026: $23.3 million; 2027: $19.4 million; 2028: $47.5 million; 2029: $33.6 million.

“This is the largest five-year plan I’ve ever been involved with,’’ said Scott Timmer, city manager.

“We’ve been saving for significant improvements to Marsh Park in 2028 and 2029.”

Projects in the plan are divided into critical, major and minor. Money to pay for them comes from a portion of the city’s income tax, state and federal grants and debt.

“We’re trying to align our (spending) with the Fairfield Forward comprehensive plan,’’ said Diana Davenport, finance director. “We’re making a substantial effort to be more sustainable.”

Each project in the plan is individually brought before council for approval when it moves forward and money is needed for a component.

The police department plans to spend $400,000 this year to replace the emergency weather system, first installed in 2000, said Chief Stephen Maynard. All 10 sirens will be replaced. It is one of five projects for this year totaling $660,000.

A powered cot and rail system at $348,000 is the highest cost of six projects planned by the fire department this year. Money will also be spent for a fire station alerting system, a radio project, a system allowing firefighters to remain at their stations for instruction by connecting remotely to the training room, and replacement of personal protective equipment, hoses, and equipment.

Fairfield will spend $2.6 million this year to pave its streets, including the final layer to finish the S. Gilmore widening project begun last year, said Ben Mann, public works director. Altogether that’s 23.9 land miles, which includes 4.48 lane miles on South Gilmore.

“We’re really happy with where we are with our paving schedule,” Mann said.

The Community Arts Center is getting a $245,000 upgrade in the children’s area – the first since the facility opened, said Mandi Brock, parks and recreation director.

Brock said other projects include purchase of a beer trailer for special events, a lift for the aquatic center and replacement of the wireless microphones for use at park facilities.

Replacing the water main on Seward Road near Tylersville at a cost of $400,000 is a major project this year for the water department, said Jason Hunold, public utilities director.

“We’re treating and pumping more water than we ever have,’’ Hunold said.

He said his department is studying proposed new United States Environmental Protection Agency regulations for water treatment options that could start by 2029. Data is being gathered to see if Fairfield meets the standards. Worst case scenario, he said, would cost the city $18 million in upgrades.

The city could see its first array of solar panels on six acres east of the wastewater plan on Groh Lane, said Adam Sackenheim, assistant city manager.

“This is our first renewable energy (project),” Sackenheim said of the $2.5 million project. “Our intent is to pay cash for this. The return on investment is 12 years.

The Development Services Department has set aside $125,000 for the redevelopment of the city’s Town Center and $150,000 for strategic property pre-development costs.

Council is set to approve the plan at its March 10 meeting.