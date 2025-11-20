Fairfield police ending DARE program in the schools

“It was a decision we had to think about,’’ Maynard said. “We had other needs in the department. We had to staff essential functions.”

The department currently has four openings out of 66 sworn officer authorized positions, Maynard said.

Webb’s position was redirected from the DARE program back to patrol duties, said Maj. Rebecca Ervin, in charge of support services, including the DARE program.

Both Maynard and Ervin said the DARE program will not be back for the 2026-2027 school year either.

“The Fairfield City School District is disappointed that the DARE program will no longer be offered in our elementary schools, as it has been a valuable resource for our students for many years. We are deeply grateful to the Fairfield Police Department for their longstanding partnership and for the dedication they have shown in supporting our students through this program,” said Superintendent Billy Smith.

“We understand that the decision to discontinue DARE is tied to ongoing staffing challenges within the police department. While we are saddened to see the program end, we remain committed to exploring additional ways to support student wellness, safety, and decision-making skills moving forward.”

Although the DARE program won’t be taught, students will still have contact with police officers. There are four school resource officers – one each at the senior high school, freshman school, and both middle schools.

Each of the SROs is also paired with one of the elementary schools in the city.

“The SROs will still do different programs — social media, active shooter, others — with the students,” Ervin said. “It just won’t be the core DARE program.”

The DARE program was discontinued at Fairfield’s North and East elementary schools in Fairfield Twp. several years ago, said Sgt. Brandon McCroskey.

“We have to make sure maximize our resources on calls for service and to address problems in the community,” McCroskey said.

Although there is no DARE or SRO officer in those schools, the department makes sure students have regular contact with the police.

“We still put officers in the schools regularly,’’ McCroskey said. “Patrol officers are expected to make their presence in the schools every day to talk with kids and faculty — to be visible in the schools.”