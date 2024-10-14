Fairfield offering day to throw away junk, e-waste

“We’re really excited about offering a place (residents) can go for fall cleaning,’’ said Ben Mann, the city’s director of public works.

“You might be overwhelmed with what to do with unwanted items. We’re hoping this gives you the motivation to (clean out the junk) rather than putting it off,” Mann said.

“This will allow residents to dispose of things the right way. We’ll try to donate as much as possible.”

The city is partnering with Junk King, Matthew 25 Ministries, Goodwill, and Habitat for Humanity for the event.

Participants will be directed by volunteers to the non-profit groups first to drop off reusable materials:

Matthew 25 Ministries: Clothing, shoes, household linens, handicapped equipment/medical supplies, latex paint

Goodwill: Furniture, household items

Habitat for Humanity: Working appliances, ceiling fans, doors, flooring, windows

The city will have an area for brush and limb. Fairfield police will accept unused or unwanted medications.

Any other material will go into Junk King dumpsters where they will be separated into trash, recyclable materials or items that can be donated.

Among items that can be put into the dumpsters are TVs, DVDs, phones, electronic media, mattresses, yard waste and junk.

Acceptable materials for recycling include scrap metal, paper, cardboard, non-working appliances, including refrigerators.

Items that cannot be brought to Discard Day: hazardous materials, fire extinguishers, propane tanks, mercury thermometers, thermostats, explosives, ammunition, motor/heating oil, driveway sealer, oil-based paint, gasoline, antifreeze, varnish, stains, solvents, thinners, pesticides, fertilizers, herbicides, pool chemicals, tires, fluorescent bulbs, household/auto batteries, e-cigarettes, vape pens

Last year 17 dumpsters of material were collected, with more than two million pounds of material diverted from the landfill, Mann said.