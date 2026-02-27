Fairfield High School students build 100 beds for Butler County children

The Fairfield High School sophomore was in the auxiliary gym on a day off school for one purpose.

“I wanted to help kids in need, said. “I come from a poor city from Africa. I knew what it was like to not have much.”

She was one of 197 students who spent either their morning or afternoon in the school’s auxiliary gym building beds for children in partnership with the Butler County chapter of the non-profit Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Volunteers from the organization set up stations for students to sand wood, use press and hand-held drills, stain wood with a vinegar solution to prevent bedbugs, and other tasks in the bed-building process.

Through fund-raising, business and student donations, the school was able to raise $23,000, with the bulk - $17,000 raised by the students, said Jordan Smith, assistant principal. It will pay for materials for the 100 beds the students made by days end.

“Some of these kids are going to take a high stakes test (ACT college entrance exam) all morning, then they’re going to volunteer their time this afternoon,’’ Smith said.

“There are amazing students in this building. We see it every day.”

Travon Steele was drilling holes in cut planks as part of the bed frames. He had never used a drill before.

“I feel like it was important to help people who needed it – and it sounded like fun,’’ Steele said. “I’m not getting as dirty as I thought I would.”

Fifteen-year-old Issa Dumbuya said he signed up for the build “because it’s not healthy for them (kids) to sleep on the floor.”

This was the first time Eden Nlandu had ever used a drill press.

“The drilling part is exciting, (but) if you don’t concentrate you could get hurt,” Nlandu said. “I’m super happy I came and learned how to drill.”

Jennifer Perez had never used a sander before and was nervous at first, surprised at how heavy the tool felt.

“It took me awhile to get in rhythm,’’ she said. “I had to get used to it and I didn’t expect that much dust.”

About 30 volunteers from the Butler County chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace cut the wood, set up the stations, taught students how to use the equipment, and oversaw operations while teachers helped supervise the students.

Sleep in heavenly peace will distribute the beds to Butler County children in need during the next two weeks.