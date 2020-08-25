Fairfield Gold Star to reopen next month with a renovated look, expanded menu

FAIRFIELD — The Gold Star restaurant on Nilles Road temporarily shut down after its dinner service this past Sunday to undergo extensive remodeling, according to the company.
And when the chili parlor reopens mid-to-late-September, Fairfield Gold Star franchise owner Ron Daoud said to expect a new look and expanded menu that features hamburgers, shakes and chicken sandwiches.
“While everyone likes familiarity, we are ready to bring a fresh look and even tastier menu offerings to the community that shows us so much support,” he said. “In continuing the legacy of my family, as a cousin of Gold Star’s founders, I am excited to bring the Fairfield restaurant into the modern era with these innovations without losing our classic touches.”
The Fairfield Gold Star, which opened in 2002, is the latest restaurant of the chili franchises in Greater Cincinnati to receive a refreshed design and expanded menu.
“We are continuing to renovate our restaurants throughout the Tri-State area, something which could not happen without the love and support of our guests, who we think of as part of our extended family,” said Gold Star Chief Executive Officer Roger David. “Ron’s Fairfield restaurant has served up meals to that neighborhood for more than 13 years, and we cannot wait for his guests to get a chance to savor the flavor that they know and love and try a few new ones on the expanded menu.”
The expanded menu will include:
- Grilled-to-order beef burgers that include Gold Star’s secret “heavenly” sauce, an original recipe dating back to the company’s roots as Hamburger Heaven in Mt. Washington;
- Classic chicken sandwiches made with Southern-style fried chicken breast, which also includes the “heavenly” sauce;
- Hand-tossed salads will be prepared to order and will include harvest chicken salad, BBQ chicken salad and Gold Star chili salad;
- Double-decker sandwiches made with Blue Grass Quality deli meat;
- Loaded fries, which includes classic chili-cheese fries, bacon cheddar ranch fries, loaded bacon chili cheese cries and garlic parmesan fries with garlic aioli; and
- Hand-spun milkshakes made in classic vanilla, chocolate and strawberry flavors, and special flavors like including cookies and cream.
The upgraded interior will feature Gold Star’s new restaurant design, combining a traditional Cincinnati chili parlor experience with a contemporary environment. The upgrades will also feature energy-efficient and ergonomic updates to the kitchen layout. Exterior renovations will include a brand new look, complete with new signs and drive-thru.
In addition to dine-in, carryout and drive-thru services, delivery will be available from DoorDash.
Before the grand re-opening of the new-look Gold Star, first responders and Fairfield officials working on the front lines during the pandemic will host a special VIP preview night. The preview night will feature a complimentary meal for each one invited.
The Fairfield Gold Star opened in 2002 and its hours, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., will remain the same when it re-opens next month.