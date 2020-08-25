Fairfield Gold Star to reopen next month with a renovated look, expanded menu

And when the chili parlor reopens mid-to-late-September, Fairfield Gold Star franchise owner Ron Daoud said to expect a new look and expanded menu that features hamburgers, shakes and chicken sandwiches.

“While everyone likes familiarity, we are ready to bring a fresh look and even tastier menu offerings to the community that shows us so much support,” he said. “In continuing the legacy of my family, as a cousin of Gold Star’s founders, I am excited to bring the Fairfield restaurant into the modern era with these innovations without losing our classic touches.”