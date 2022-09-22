Fairfield Footlighters bring Agatha Christie show to stage this weekend

With a dramatic storyline, 10 people are invited to spend a holiday on an island off the coast of England with a mysterious host. As the story unfolds, each person is murdered, one by one, following the verses of a children’s nursery rhyme.

“The show it will take our audience by surprise and hopefully delight them and provide a welcome escape from reality for a couple of hours. If we achieve that, then we’ve done what we hoped to do,” Brauer-Bell said.

The 11-member cast is comprised of Jeff Hamilton (as Rogers,) Cathy Judge (Mrs. Rogers,) Dan Schindler (Fred Narracott,) Kayla Swelbar (Vera Claythorne,) Chase Engel (Philip Lombard,) Grant Zentmeyer (Anthony Marston,) Jacob Campbell (William Blore,) Jeff Carter (General MacKenzie,) Jodi Strother (Emily Brent,) Kevin Noll (Sir Lawrence Wargrave,) and Justin Huddilston (Dr. Armstrong.)

The Fairfield Footlighters is a local community theater group. Each year, the group produces a season of community shows. Their work encompasses everything from musicals and dramatic productions to new works by area playwrights. Members of the group donate their time and talents to create a theatrical experience that is accessible to the public. For a complete list of upcoming productions, go to www.fairfieldfootlighters.org.

HOW TO GO

What: “And Then There Were None” by the Fairfield Footlighters

When: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Cost: $17

Tickets: Call (513) 867-5348 or visit fairfieldoh.gov/tickets

More info: fairfieldfootlighters.org