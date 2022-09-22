Fairfield Footlighters bring Agatha Christie show to stage this weekend

“I love this play, because as far as whodunnit’s go, it’s the one that really sets the bar for everything else to measure up to,” said Kevin Noll, who plays the character of Sir Lawrence Wargrave in the production “And Then There Were None,” showing in Fairfield today and this weekend.
There are a lot of twists and turns, he said. Every time you think you’ve figured it out, it turns out you’re wrong.
“We want to put on a top-quality show, and I think we do a high-level show without it being a huge expense. Our ticket prices are reasonable, so you can go out and have dinner and see a show, and it won’t cost you a whole lot of money, which is important right now,” Noll said.
“And Then There Were None” is a dramatic thriller in three acts. The production is billed as one of Christie’s darkest tales. As the account unfolds, 10 strangers are summoned to a remote island. All that the guests have in common is a wicked past they’re unwilling to reveal and a secret that will seal their fate — for each has been marked for murder.
“Really great murder mysteries blend suspense with larger-than-life characters and unexpected comedy. I really hope our audiences feel as delighted by the dark humor of this show as they do by the thrilling suspense,” said Kate Brauer-Bell, the show’s director.
With a dramatic storyline, 10 people are invited to spend a holiday on an island off the coast of England with a mysterious host. As the story unfolds, each person is murdered, one by one, following the verses of a children’s nursery rhyme.
“The show it will take our audience by surprise and hopefully delight them and provide a welcome escape from reality for a couple of hours. If we achieve that, then we’ve done what we hoped to do,” Brauer-Bell said.
The 11-member cast is comprised of Jeff Hamilton (as Rogers,) Cathy Judge (Mrs. Rogers,) Dan Schindler (Fred Narracott,) Kayla Swelbar (Vera Claythorne,) Chase Engel (Philip Lombard,) Grant Zentmeyer (Anthony Marston,) Jacob Campbell (William Blore,) Jeff Carter (General MacKenzie,) Jodi Strother (Emily Brent,) Kevin Noll (Sir Lawrence Wargrave,) and Justin Huddilston (Dr. Armstrong.)
The Fairfield Footlighters is a local community theater group. Each year, the group produces a season of community shows. Their work encompasses everything from musicals and dramatic productions to new works by area playwrights. Members of the group donate their time and talents to create a theatrical experience that is accessible to the public. For a complete list of upcoming productions, go to www.fairfieldfootlighters.org.
HOW TO GO
What: “And Then There Were None” by the Fairfield Footlighters
When: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Cost: $17
Tickets: Call (513) 867-5348 or visit fairfieldoh.gov/tickets
More info: fairfieldfootlighters.org
About the Author