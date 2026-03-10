Fairfield Food Pantry adds Wednesday hours

The pantry had been getting complaints about limited hours during the working day from those with jobs who needed assistance, Woeste said. They weren’t able to leave work during normal business hours to get to the pantry when it was open.

By staying open until 6 p.m. on Wednesdays, the hope is that more people will be able to get to the pantry.

“There’s a number of people who do work but still need food because they receive a low wage,’’ said Wayne Krieghoff, president of the pantry’s board of directors.

“They can’t get there until after work. We’re willing to try it and if it brings in people, we’ll continue it.”

At it’s first Wednesday opening last week, nine people came to the pantry to pick up food, Woeste said.

“We’re reaching out to churches, schools, word of mouth, trying to find those people who are in need,’’ Krieghoff said.

The board implemented some changes in January to eligibility and other matters, Krieghoff said. In January and February the pantry assisted 260 households that included about 1,000 people.

Only those living within the boundaries of the Fairfield City School District are eligible to get food from the pantry once a month if they bring a photo ID and proof of residency, Woeste said.

A bag of food that should feed two to four people for three days is given out. Included in the bag are canned green beans, corn, mixed vegetables, two cans of soup, canned meat product, peanut butter, jelly, spaghetti and sauce, macaronic and cheese, canned fruit, cereal, and a sweet and salty snack, Woeste said.

When available, each recipient is also given fresh meat or seafood, bakery items and produce. Individuals are also given paper or personal care items if they ask for it and the pantry has the item.

Adjustments are made to the food allocation for larger families, Woeste said.

HOW TO SUPPORT

Donations of food, personal care items, paper products, cleaning, and laundry supplies are welcomed and can be dropped off at the pantry, 78 Donald Drive during pantry hours: noon to 3 p.m., Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays; and 4-6 p.m., Wednesdays.

Information: 513-829-9047 or www.fairfieldfoodpantry.org