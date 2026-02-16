Fairfield food bank opens new market-style pantry

Grayson Lee is the pantry supervisor at The Market. She said visitors receive a shopping list of items they can select from during their visit.

“We just like to make sure we have a full variety of what anyone would experience going to their local grocery store,” Lee said.

Staff members say the goal is simple: removing barriers and restoring dignity by allowing customers to shop for the foods they like.

“This is replacing our on-site drive-thru distribution, and it’s kind of been a labor of love,” said Allie Godfrey, director of development at Shared Harvest Foodbank.

Started in 1983, Godfrey said more people are visiting the food bank compared to previous years. The number of visits to their pantries increased by 10,000 from 2024 to 2025, showing a greater dependency on their network.

The food bank has been serving thousands of families for more than 40 years.

The pantry is open to residents in Butler, Darke, Miami, Preble and Warren counties once per month by appointment only. Visitors must make appointments during these hours to shop at The Market:

Monday: Noon to 3 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. to noon

Friday: Noon to 3 p.m.

For more information on the market and what can be purchased visit sharedharvest.org/program.