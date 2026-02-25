Fairfield fire Chief Thomas Lakamp retiring this spring

“We’re in a good place and we have great people to step up at every level here and I think it’s time they have the opportunity to do that,” Lakamp said.

“I want to spend time with my wife and kids and grandkids – I have five grandchildren who are all local.”

Lakamp said he has no plans to find another job.

“It (resignation) came as a surprise,’’ said Councilman Dale Paullus. “I think he did some really good things while he was here. His three years here were three good years.”

Before joining Fairfield, Lakamp retired from the Cincinnati Fire Department where he had served nearly 35 years, beginning in 1996. His last seven years in Cincinnati, he was its assistant fire chief for the operations division.

“This is my 40th year in fire service,” Lakamp said. “I love coming to work. I just don’t want to have to come to work anymore. I want to be on my own timetable.”

His last day will be April 12.

Lakamp came as the city was transitioning to a fulltime department following passage of a May 2022 fire levy. That transition was completed under Lakamp, who gives credit for all the department’s successes to his staff.

“It was these guys that did it. I was just able to say yes. I was able to empower them to do what they wanted and needed to do.”

The city has opened its search for a fire chief and will accept applications through March 12, according to city officials.

Information/applications: www.fairfield-city.org