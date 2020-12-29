Fairfield delays start of in-person classes after holidays

“Governor Mike DeWine’s recommendation is based on his conversations with medical professionals. He said during his briefing that delaying the return to school would allow for a ‘fresh start’ from any coronavirus spread from the holidays. After exposure, it takes several days for the virus to incubate and for symptoms to begin.

“During our week-long remote learning, our buildings will be open, and staff will be present on site. Teachers will post the first learning activities/assignments/instructional videos for the week by 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 4. Teachers are available to respond to questions and provide help during the normal student day, unless it is their plan bell or lunchtime.”

Those students signed up for exclusively virtual learning from home for the second semester will begin their instructional days on Jan. 4.

“Students in need of Wi-Fi to complete assignments during this period can contact the individual’s school to make arrangements for access,” Smith said. “Students in grades K-5 who do not have access to a device at home should also contact the building for assistance.”

Smith said “all extracurricular activities will continue as scheduled. Parents and students should contact their coach or club advisor with any questions.”

Student school meals will be available for pick up for all students - including students in the virtual learning option - on Jan. 4, Jan. 6 and Jan. 8 at Fairfield High School and Fairfield Freshman School from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

“We understand the inconvenience and the disappointment this may cause, but we believe this is the best way to protect students and staff,” said Smith.