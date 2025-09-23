Fairfield council approves controversial condo complex

The project has seen strong opposition from those who live near the site and the city’s planning commission which recommended a no vote on the project. The biggest concern voiced by the residents has been traffic.

Last year developers withdrew a plan for a Wawa convenience store and gas station at the site following resident displeasure for the plan and a recommendation against the plan by the planning commission.

“We’re disappointed by it (decision). I was hoping they would be more level-headed,” said resident Dave Groen.

“We’ll have to deal with all that traffic. It’s going to make it more difficult to get into Walgreen’s.”

About 18,000 vehicles a day travel Pleasant Avenue and another 8,000 travel John Gray, according to Greg Kathman, the city’s director of development services. A traffic study showed the development would add about 148 trips during morning rush hour and 248 in the afternoon peak.

The plan for the 24-acre site calls for 104 owner-occupied condominiums on 19.5 acres with commercial development on three acres.

John Gray Road would be widened – at the developer’s expense – to accommodate a longer two-way left turn lane to allow more cars to stack while waiting to turn.

Councilwoman Gwen Brill said one of the factors she considered before voting in favor of the project, was the road improvements the developer would pay for on John Gray Road. Another was the change in zoning to a planned unit development.

“This is not easy. I have agonized (over my decision),” Brill said.

“When I look at the things that are permitted (without changing the zoning)…We have some choices here. We have some input (with a PUD).”

The site includes three undeveloped, heavily wooded parcels with mature trees. It is 740 feet at its highest point, dropping to 680 feet.

Development is challenging with several streams, part of the land in the 100-year floodplain, and overhead electric transmission lines.

The project is being developed by the Schnicke Development Group. Five retention or detention basins to control water are planned for the site.

Drees Homes would construct the condominiums with each building containing 6-12 units of 1,200 to 1,800 square feet, according to Scott Drees, division president for condos and townhomes.

A mix of 2- and 3-bedroom condominiums are planned with a price point estimated at $300,000.

“It’s the right project at the right location with the right housing,’’ said Mark Schnicke, president of Schnicke Development Group.

Schnicke said his company is under contract to purchase the site and anticipates closing by year’s end.

His company is looking at bringing in a bank, fast casual restaurant or “anything other than a high-density use.”