Fairfield company will supply cooling/ventilation systems for Navy ships

In 2023 the Navel Sea Systems Command awarded contracts to Hill’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division and another shipbuilding for the destroyers to be built over five years.

The equipment will be installed on future destroyers include the USS Thomas Kelley, USS Ernest E. Evans, USS Charles J. Frensh, USS Richard J. Danzig, USS Michael G. Mullen, and five others.

American Fan is supplying gas turbine room blowers; collective protection system fans for ventilation against nuclear, biological and chemical substances; and both vaneaxial and centrifugal fans for machinery room and general shipboard cooling and ventilation.

The fans are designed to withstand harsh conditions of the marine environment including saltwater exposure, high humidity and fluctuating temperatures.

They are used in several onboard air-moving applications including ventilation for engine rooms and living quarters, cooling electronic equipment and maintaining air circulation below deck.

“Fairbanks Morse Defense and American Fan have a long history of supporting national security equipment and services that ensure reliable operations and minimal downtime,’’ said Paul Brown, American Fan’s vice president and general manager.

“The selection of American Fan to provide ventilation equipment for the DDG, one of the navy’s most important programs, reinforces their trust and value in our team and capabilities.”

American Fan is a business unit of Fairbanks Morse Defense. Its products are specified in more than 35 navy, Military Sea Lift Command and United States Coast Guard shipbuilding programs.