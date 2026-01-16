Fairfield city manager begins 2026 with positive review, larger paycheck

“In looking at salaries across this area – in cities similar in size and scope – he’s underpaid and he’s been doing a fabulous, fabulous job,’’ said Councilwoman Gwen Brill.

“We wanted to reward that effort and give him a bonus to help incentivize him to keep going and do the things he’s doing.”

Timmer started his position as city manager in February, 2022 with a three-year contract. Last January, he received a five-year contract.

Prior to that he was Butler County’s assistant manager for six months. Between 2016 and 2021, Timmer served as Fairfield’s finance director and then assistant city manager.

Councilman Tim Meyers said the city gave Timmer a lengthy list of goals for 2025 in several areas including economic development, sustainability and development of Marsh Park.

Those goals, Meyers said, were met. Another such session will be held with Timmer and department heads Jan.24.

“It was a really good year (2025),” Meyers said, citing new and expanding businesses coming into the city, the launch of the Fairfield Sustains plan, and progress in the development of Marsh Park with preliminary renderings.

“We have a lot of faith in Scott doing great things in the future,’’ Meyers said. “He’s trying to create an organization that will thrive for years to come.”

Brill said council appreciates Timmerman’s analysis of projects that always includes the financial impact.

“It’s hard not to talk about his financial strengths because that’s his forte. He really is diligent and knows fiscal policies,” said Brill, whose background is finance.

But she said his skillset goes beyond finance. She called Timmer very responsive to concerns from the public and council.

“So many times I’ll hear something from constituents and I’ll give (Scott) a call and he’s already on top of it and already has an action plan that he’s been putting together. We are very, very blessed to have him.”

Timmer said he is grateful for council’s confidence in him and their support.

“I appreciate their continued leadership on behalf of the community,’’ Timmer said.

“There is a great deal of positive momentum in Fairfield right now, and I am excited to be part of this next chapter.”