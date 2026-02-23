Fairfield choral groups host Crystal Classic show choir competition

“I’m really excited to see groups from as far away as Nebraska, Florida, and Mississippi,’’ said Briana Baker, director of Fairfield’s Rhythm Express show choir.

“How cool is it that you get to see high school students performing Broadway show (selections) in your backyard?”

Each group’s singing, costumes, choreography and live instrumentals will be showcased in a 30-minute timeslot that includes a 15 to 20-minute performance, that includes setup and tear down.

Group competition will take place in the school’s performing arts center and its arena. Solo artists will compete in the school’s media center.

Locally, groups from Edgewood, Ross, Middletown, Loveland and Norwood are slated to perform. Fairfield’s Choraliers, Pure Elegance, and Rhythm Express will perform, but not compete.

The competition is the largest fundraiser for the show choirs. Last year’s competition raised about $22,000, Baker said. Funds are used to offset program and student fees, as well defray costs for a national summer camp.

“A lot of the things they learn at that camp, they bring back and make our show choirs even better,” Baker said.

Doors at the senior high school, 8800 Holden Blvd., open at 7 a.m., with the first performances beginning at 7:30 a.m., running through 5:30 p.m. when preliminary awards are announced.

Finalist performances take place from 7-11 p.m., with final awards presented at 11:45 p.m.

Crystal trophies will be awarded for grand champion, people’s choice, best vocals, choreography, costumes, instrumentals, and others. The program will honor the legacy for former choral director Jeff Clark with the Spirit of Show Choir.

“I really hope the community can come out to support our really amazing arts program in Fairfield,’’ Baker said.

Food, drinks, and snacks are available all day with a pasta dinner served from 5-8:30 p.m.

Tickets range from $15 for a finals only pass to $30 for an all-day pass, with a discount for senior citizens ages 65 and older.

Information/tickets: 513-942-2999 or www.fairfieldcrystalclassic.org